Good Plates Eatery opens doors for 5th annual holiday meal giveaway

CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery is hosting its fifth annual holiday meal giveaway; doors opened at 11:30 a.m. for anyone in need of a hot meal.

"If you need a meal come on down," said Andrew Schlanser, owner of Good Plates Eatery.

He and his volunteers prepared thousands of meals for those in need this holiday season.

"It's a no reason needed, no questions asked, no charge," said Schlanser.

All anyone has to do is walk inside and and tell Schlanser and his volunteers how many meals are needed. This meal giveaway is a tradition they do every Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Schlanser said the goal is to give away between 2,500 and 5,000 meals Wednesday and Christmas Eve.

Every year the food is worth the hype.

"We have roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans and bread," said Schlanser.

Families also get a hat and scarf with their hot meal.

"We have a bunch of care kits that someone had made, there's toothpaste, gloves and snacks inside those," said Schlanser.

People also have the opportunity to choose a free coat when they pick up their meal. It's something Schlanser looks forward to yearly.

"Giving people one less thing to worry about in a day," he said.