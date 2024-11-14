'Any little bit helps' | Clifton restaurant asks for donations to give thousands of free meals during holidays

CINCINNATI — With the holiday season just around the corner, food is at the forefront of many minds. One restaurant in Clifton is working to make sure everyone gets a warm meal this year.

“It’s the best part of owning the restaurant, is being able to give back and have, be that part of the community,” said Andrew Schlanser, owner of Good Plates Eatery.

Good Plates Eatery opened its doors right near the University of Cincinnati’s campus in 2020. Ever since then, they have been providing free meals during the holidays.

“Kids couldn’t go home, it was just a weird time ... we wanted to do something, so why don’t we make some meals and say come and get them,” said Schlanser.

Schlanser and his team give out the meals the day before Thanksgiving. Their doors open at 11:30 a.m. and they go until they run out of food, which Schlanser said is usually around 3 p.m.

“It’s a no reason needed, no questions asked — just come in and grab a meal, whatever you need,” Schlanser said. “Maybe you just have to work, maybe you’re tired, maybe you have six kids and you’re like ‘I don’t feel like making a giant meal.’”

Good Plates Eatery said in previous years they had a line down the sidewalk with hundreds waiting before they even opened their doors. This year, their goal is to give away 5,000 meals.

“This is our fifth season of doing it, with that, we’re saying five years, 5,000 meals,” Schlanser said.

When we asked Schlanser what the response from the community was, he told us he had to fight back tears.

“It’s really cool, it’s nice to see the people that just appreciate it,” Schlanser said. “I mean everyone has their own thing going on so it’s nice.”

But with how much the meal giveaway has grown, Good Plates Eatery can no longer fund it on its own and is asking the community for donations to help reach its goal.

“Any little bit helps, it all goes towards the meals. And then anything left over we do it again on Christmas, well Christmas Eve,” said Schlanser.

Good Plates Eatery Good Plates Eatery Christmas toy drive 2023.

On Christmas Eve, the restaurant also does a toy drive for those who come. They also do a coat drive during both holiday meal pickups. Giving people all they need for the holiday season in one place.

“There's no reason not to do it every year,” said Schlanser. “I wish we could do it every day.”

Schlanser says the easiest way to donate is through Venmo @goodplateseatery, or by dropping off a check or cash donation to the restaurant at 235 W McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Good Plates Eatery Good Plates Eatery Venmo QR code.