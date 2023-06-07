Get a taste of these new Graeter's bonus flavors before it's too late

CINCINNATI — It's going to be a great summer for Graeter's Ice Cream lovers.

The Cincinnati staple has two new bonus flavors for you to try.

The company released "Dough'licious" in May. It's a caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough and brownie pieces.

Graeter's Ice Cream

Graeter's second bonus flavor was released June 5. "Hot Honey Crunch" is made with crunchy honeycomb and sweet icing pieces combined with a little heat, the company said.

Greater's Ice Cream

The company said it plans on releasing three more flavors this summer.

All bonus flavors are available for a limited time only in Graeter's scoop shops and online.

It is unclear when the company will release the next bonus flavor. Each new flavor will remain a secret until release day, the company said.

