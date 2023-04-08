Watch Now
Graeter's brings back popular Cheese Crown flavor for limited time

Posted at 8:23 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 20:23:29-04

CINCINNATI — Graeter's is bringing back a fan favorite.

Inspired by their popular Danish pastry, Graeter's announced Thursday it would bring back its Cheese Crown flavor for a limited time. The sweet mascarpone ice cream, first launched in 2016, includes cinnamon sugar pastry pieces and fondant icing flakes.

The flavor returned on April 7 and will be available, Graeter's said, while supplies last.

A limited-edition Cheese Crown Lover pack can be purchased online for a limited time. Cheese Crown pints or scoops are also available in-store.

The Cincinnati-based ice cream chain also announced this week that its seasonal strawberry chocolate chip has returned to storms for a limited time.

To order a pack or find a store near you, visit Graeter's website.

