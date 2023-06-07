Bean Haus coffee shop announces it will close Mainstrasse location

COVINGTON, Ky. — Bean Haus Bakery & Cafe will close the doors of its Mainstrasse location, the Covington-based business announced on social media.

The business posted to Facebook on Monday to announce the closure.

The decision was made because of "recent health challenges" and the owners plan to instead focus on the coffee shop's Greenup Street location.

"The decision was not made lightly as each of you have been a part of our lives for nearly 18 years in a variety of locations, and we started this adventure in Mainstrasse," reads the Facebook post.

Customers who do decide to make the trek to the 1316 Greenup location will be able to use their Bean Haus points the same as they would on Mainstrasse, the post says.