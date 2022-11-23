President Joe Biden had his 'favorite' Graeter's ice cream at granddaughter's wedding

WASHINGTON — The wedding reception of Peter Neal and Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of the U.S.'s 46th president, was a dessert lover's dream — from an eight-tier lemon cake to a 20-inch apple pie, guests could get just about anything they wanted. That includes, apparently, President Joe Biden's favorite Graeter's ice cream.

In an exclusive with Vogue, Naomi Biden spoke at length about her wedding and reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. While she said her husband was the person "obsessed with all the details," she said the couple ensured her grandfather's favorite ice cream was included in their desserts bar.

The president, it seems, is a huge fan of Greater's chocolate chip ice cream (who among us isn't?).

"He used to be a Breyers guy all the way but we’ve gotten him to upgrade to Graeter's," Naomi Biden said to Vogue.

The Cincinnati ice cream is only available in stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois, but thankfully for the Bidens, Graeter's ships nationwide.

Biden is known for stopping at ice cream parlors when he travels across the country — hitting up mom-and-pop shops in addition to national chains, making him one of the best judges of good ice cream. Now that we know what his favorite is, it's clear the president has taste.

READ MORE

Graeter's brings back Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor for limited time to celebrate Fritz's arrival

Graeter's 2022 mystery flavor is fan favorite from last year

Braxton Brewery, Graeter's opening Union locations with new development