Mariemont house fire displaces residents, destroys home

MARIEMONT, Ohio — At least two people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Mariemont Friday afternoon.

Mariemont Fire received reports of a fire at the 6000 block of Haines St. around 3:40 p.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Dan Copeland. The fire was called in by neighbors of the home.

When crews arrived on scene, the house was already ablaze.

No one was in the home besides a dog, which was rescued from the house and is unharmed.

Copeland reports that 40 to 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, however the home is considered to be a complete loss.

At least two adults and a dog have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Hamilton County is investigating the cause of the fire.