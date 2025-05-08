'I followed the advice he gave' | Anderson Twp. Marine veteran on late deputy Larry Henderson’s influence

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Marine veteran Matt Disher remembers the influence late deputy Larry Henderson had on his life and the lives of his friends.

Disher, who grew up in Anderson Township, said he can recall how Henderson, a respected figure in the community, took the time to engage with local youth during late-night visits to a gas station where Disher and his friends gathered.

“He was one of the guys that would frequently pop in,” Disher said, noting that Henderson, also a Marine veteran, would share stories about his military service during some of those stops.

Disher, who knew from an early age that he wanted to join the military, found Henderson’s words particularly inspiring.

“It was nice to hear it from other people who had served there as well,” Disher said.

Influenced by his father and brother's Navy service, Disher had initially considered enlisting in the Navy but ultimately decided to join the Marine Corps, partly due to Henderson's discussions about the camaraderie and brotherhood found in the Marines.

In an era where community policing is often criticized, the interaction between Henderson and the teens underscores the important role that empathy and connection play in law enforcement. Disher said he believes Henderson’s proactive engagement showcases the positive side of policing.

“He didn't just stop to reprimand us; he took the time to talk,” Disher said. “It shows what community policing can and should be.”

Disher said he remembers Henderson's influence extended beyond casual conversations. He even took the time to write encouraging letters while Disher was in boot camp. The notes, filled with humor and practical advice — like not being the fastest but also not the slowest — proved invaluable in Disher’s military development.

“I followed the advice he gave me, and it served me well,” Disher said.

Disher’s connection to Henderson not only led him to a military career but also impacted a group of peers, with three out of five friends choosing to enlist.

“We were all kids trying to figure out what comes next. To have a little bit of leadership and guidance from somebody we respected was immensely valuable,” Disher said.

As the community mourns the loss of Henderson, his story serves as a reminder of the lasting impacts one person can have on the lives of others, fostering hope, direction and a sense of purpose in youth during critical formative years.

“This is a man who dedicated his entire life to serving his country and community,” Disher said. “It’s a tough loss for a whole lot of people.”

