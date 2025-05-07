Funeral procession route announced for Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy hit, killed

CINCINNATI — The route of Friday's funeral procession for Hamilton County Deputy Larry Henderson has been announced.

Henderson was struck by a vehicle and killed while working a traffic detail during the University of Cincinnati's spring commencement last week.

The route will begin at Spring Grove Cemetery and then travel along I-275 towards Anderson Township, according to Anderson Township trustee Josh Gerth. It is not yet clear how the funeral procession will get from Spring Grove Cemetery to I-275.

From I-275, the route is scheduled to go through Anderson Township from east to west along Beechmont Avenue. Here's a look at what we know about where the route will go:

Here is the timeline and route for the procession (all times are approximate):



7:00 a.m. – procession leaves Spring Grove Cemetery, traveling along I-275

7:30 a.m. – exit I-275 at OH-125, proceed down Beechmont Avenue passing District 5

Right on Wolfangel

Left on State Road passing Mercy Hospital

Left on Five Mile passing Anderson Center

8:00 a.m. – entrance ramp to I-275 leaving Anderson Township

By 9 a.m. — Arrival at the Cintas Center for public visitation

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office previously announced visitation and funeral arrangements for Henderson.

There will be two set times for public visitation:



Thursday, May 8, 4-8 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery

Friday, May 9, 9-11 a.m. at Cintas Center

A public service will then take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cintas Center.

Directly after the service on Friday, the sheriff's office said a procession will travel to Spring Grove Cemetery Rose Garden for a graveside ceremony and burial.

Rae Hines

The man accused of intentionally running his car into the deputy is 38-year-old Rodney Hinton Jr. He was identified as the father of an 18-year-old shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer one day prior.

Henderson retired from the sheriff's office in December after 33 years of service. He worked in several specialized units, including as an academy instructor, dive team member, bomb squad officer, FBI task force officer and more. He also spent nearly 20 years as part of the Bearcat team, volunteering his time working security during UC football games.

"In Deputy Henderson’s early tenure as a Sheriff’s Deputy, I recognized his talent for teaching and presentation," Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey shared a statement Sunday in honor of Henderson. "Larry began his journey as a Sheriff’s Office trainer early in his career," she said. "He developed an expertise and became an excellent trainer. Subsequently, he trained divisions of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that included hundreds of deputy sheriffs. His ability to relate to and touch officers’ lives was extraordinary. We will continue to honor Larry’s life of service."

Deputy Henderson’s badge number, #129, will be retired from the agency.