CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department reported that a dog was rescued and that a fire was extinguished at a three-story apartment building at the intersection of Warsaw Avenue and Purcell Avenue, displacing three residents.

According to officials, upon arrival, firefighters launched an aggressive interior attack while conducting primary searches of the building. No occupants were found inside, and crews brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials said, but a dog was rescued from the building. The animal appeared to be in good condition following the rescue.

Three residents were displaced, and the building was deemed uninhabitable, according to officials.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.