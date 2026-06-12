CINCINNATI — An organization dedicated to empowering girls who are growing up without a father is bringing mothers and daughters together this Saturday for a day of connection, creativity and healing.

Candice Crear, founder and CEO of From Fatherless to Fearless, has spent the last five years sharing her personal story to inspire girls ages 13 to 18 to see themselves in a new light.

"We empower and equip them on their journey to healing and wholeness, whether their father has passed away, walked away, is in jail, or emotionally unavailable; We want to be that organization that is inclusive," Crear said.

The organization's Better Together Conference on June 13 will bring together mothers and daughters from near and far for a full day of programming.

WATCH: How Crear's own experience drives her mission

From Fatherless to Fearless: Mother-daughter conference looks to build bonds and inspire healing

"I saw from my own personal story that when my father walked away at 2 years old, I didn't have someone to really help and guide me along the way, especially with that absence, these girls are more likely to live in poverty," Crear said.

The goal, she said, is clear.

"We want that mother-daughter bond to really just be sealed," Crear said.

Jazmyne Reid and her mother, Treva, are among the panelists at the conference. Reid said the session will tackle real challenges mothers and daughters face together.

"Our session will be centered on Press by Life, Preserved by Love, which I think is such an amazing topic for my mom and I to focus on," Reid said. "I was raised by an incredible single mom, and so I'm excited for us to share about the challenges that we face and how we've overcome them together."

Reid said she hopes the conference sparks meaningful conversations between attendees.

"Hopefully help the mothers and daughters in the room, cultivate healthier relationships, cultivate more open relationships, and really just spark conversation around how they can preserve their relationship through it all," Reid said.

Reid and Crear both hope everyone leaves the conference feeling empowered.