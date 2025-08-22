French Crust Bistro, founded by Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, closing this weekend

CINCINNATI — French Crust Bistro announced Friday morning it will close its doors indefinitely Sunday afternoon.

"This was not an easy decision," said Annette de Cavel, owner of the deCavel Group and Jean-Robert's wife. "After Jean-Robert's passing, I devoted myself to keeping our restaurants alive as they were part of the dream we built together. French Crust has been filled with laughter, friendships and countless memories. I am deeply grateful to our loyal customers, our incredible stadd and this community for walking alongside us."

The restaurant, founded by the late Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, has been a Findlay Market staple since 2016. French Crust first opened as a small cafe on Vine Street in 2013, before making the move to Findlay Market.

"Jean-Robert chose Findlay Market for a reason — he loved the relationships, the energy and the way it brings food lovers together," said de Cavel. "It always held a special place in his heart, and it was an honor to be part of that tradition."

Inspired by Parisian cafes, French Crust has been a brunch staple at the market, serving seasonal offerings made with seasonal ingredients for over a decade.

Findlay Market's president and CEO, Kelly Lanser, said the market will work with 3CDC to find a new tenant for the space at 1801 Elm Street.

"Findlay Market has so loved having French Crust in the neighborhood," said Lanser. "JR was a staple at the market for so many years — he participated in our annual fundraiser, purchased products from our merchants and was a fan favorite every year in the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade. Annette and the entire team has done a lovely job keeping his legacy alive. We wish them nothing but the best and thank them for all that they have done for our city."

Jean-Robert de Cavel died in 2022 after a five-year battle with leiomyosarcoma.

The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants. Though he did not talk publicly about his battle, de Cavel said in 2019 that his diagnosis reminded him the importance of living in the present.

de Cavel first arrived in Cincinnati in 1993 to become the executive chef at the Maisonette. After the restaurant closed, he stayed in the Queen City and transformed the region's culinary scene. His JR Group has been behind French Crust Cafe & Bistro, Le Bar a Boeuf, Frenchie Fresh, Restaurant L and Jean-Robert's Table.

"While French Crust is closing, our journey continues at Le Bar a Boeuf in East Walnut Hills," said Annette de Cavel. "We invite everyone who has loved French Crust to join us there — whether it's for a special dinner, a glass of wine or simply to continue celebrating the spirit of what Jean-Robert created."

French Crust will still serve brunch and lunch this weekend. The cafe opens at 9 a.m. each morning and the bistro will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.