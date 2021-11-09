Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones convicted of assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was convicted of assault and has been sentenced to 180 days in jail.

According to court documents, police arrested Jones in February after he punched and kicked a person in the head until the person was unconscious. Court documents did not state where the assault happened.

Jones was previously arrested in 2017 for allegedly "pushing and poking (a security guard) in the eye," outside of a hotel in Cincinnati. Police body camera footage was later released showing the scene around this arrest. Jones pleaded guilty to obstruction of official business for the incident.

In 2018, the Bengals didn't extend Jones' contract, releasing him as a free agent. Later that year, Jones signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, but after seven games the team released him.

Jones retired from the NFL in 2019.