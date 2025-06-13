For the first time ever, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is pausing its refugee resettlement program

CINCINNATI — For the first time ever, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio (CCSWOH) has paused its refugee resettlement program, citing changes in U.S. immigration policy that make it impossible to continue.

It made the announcement in an April post on its website.

"While the impact of this situation has been unfolding for the last several months, this news marks a sad moment in our nation’s long-standing history of humanitarian responses to those in need," the post read.

CCSWOH has been a designated refugee resettlement agency since 1980, helping more than 12,000 refugees resettle across the Tri-State in that time, and 311 just last year. This year, the organization has resettled zero in light of a Jan. 20 presidential executive order.

Hear the story of a Tri-State refugee and what changes to U.S. policy mean for countless others

Titled "Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program," the executive order suspends the United States Refugee Admissions Program, also known as USRAP.

"The United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans," the order read. "This order suspends the USRAP until such time as the further entry into the United States of refugees aligns with the interests of the United States."

As a result, CCSWOH's national partner, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which it collaborates with to carry out refugee resettlement work, had its contract with the federal government terminated.

"So for us here in the Greater Cincinnati area, that meant 14 families that we had expected to resettle ... were told that they were no longer going to complete their trip over to the United States," CCSWOH CEO Tony Stieritz said. "Today, what that has ultimately meant is that we don't know where the future of refugee resettlement is going to be for our local community or anywhere in the United States."

As part of the resettlement program, staff with Catholic Charities usually help support refugee families as they integrate into the community. They help with job development, English as a second language programs, case management, financial Literacy, finding housing and more.

"We're the ones that have the privilege of meeting them at the airport — their lives in duffel bags, literally," Stiertitz said.

One of those refugees is Alieu, who asked that we not use his last name for privacy reasons.

He came to Cincinnati in March 2024 after waiting in a Senegalese refugee camp for nine years. He said he fled his home country of The Gambia, in western Africa, because of religious persecution and violence.

"You don't have freedom. You don't have freedom there," he said. "Here in America, you can believe what you want to believe. (They) accept you."

Alieu loves to travel all over the world. Here in the U.S., he has visited New York City and plans to make a trip out to Los Angeles soon.

"I (went) to Times Square, seeing what I see on the TV before I said, 'Now, it's real, you know, I'm here,'" Alieu said. "Why (am I) here? Because of Catholic Charity, if not that, I'm not here."

While CCSWOH's program remains on pause, Stieritz said it will continue to care for refugees already resettled and keep spreading awareness.

"Our mission, our responsibility to the resettlement process, has not changed," he said. "I think we need to continue to advocate and to protect some of what can be the best about our immigration system."