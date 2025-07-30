'Gave me the help I needed' | Hamilton County seniors find relief from skyrocketing property taxes

CINCINNATI — A local senior reached out to WCPO 9 asking for help with sky-high property taxes, a struggle many older Ohioans are facing with few places to turn. I went looking for answers and found what help is available for seniors in our community.

Vickie Bingham Johnson, a longtime property owner in Evanston, saw her taxes double but found relief through a local nonprofit.

Hamilton County seniors find relief from skyrocketing property taxes

In 2020, Bingham Johnson's property value was $51,750. By 2023, it was $136,220, which she couldn't afford alone.

"It was a mess — I was having a hard time," said Bingham Johnson. "This was my life. I've been in this house all this time, and I'm going to get put out."

The longtime Hamilton County resident lost her husband to Alzheimer's in 2023. In addition to losing support, she also misplaced her wallet while trying to manage her taxes alone.

"I was going to see about my taxes, and Pro Seniors was there, and I asked her for some help, and she gave me the help I needed, and I'm so glad," said Bingham Johnson.

Pro Seniors, a nonprofit offering legal help for seniors across the Tri-State, helped Bingham Johnson apply for tax relief.

"She connected with one of our attorneys who assisted her with that process, and we were able to get her tax value reduced, and got her into the tax program that helps her pay that tax bill every month," said Miriam Scheline, Managing Attorney for Pro Seniors.

Pro Seniors offers various options for elderly homeowners struggling with legal issues and taxes:



Access to benefits such as veterans benefits, Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, food assistance, and subsidized housing

﻿﻿Medicare and Medicaid eligibility, enrollment, changes, termination, and appeals;

﻿﻿Medicaid estate recovery

﻿﻿Consumer debt due to health care costs

﻿﻿Rental housing, including issues related to rent, eviction, security deposits, utilities, and conditions of property

﻿﻿Home ownership, including issues related to foreclosure, predatory lending, and reverse mortgages;

﻿﻿Consumer protection from fraud and financial exploitation;

﻿﻿Planning for the costs of long-term services and supports; and,

Advance directives and supportive decision-making.

When we received the tip for help, I also contacted Hamilton County Auditor Jessica Miranda, who is currently on tour educating seniors about resources and the Homestead Exemption Program.

On Tuesday, August 5, Miranda will be at the City of Reading regular council meeting.

"Prior to the income requirements, we had probably 50% more applicants for the Homestead program than we do now," said Miranda. "So it has definitely lost its luster. It is the simplest and most effective solution to our property tax crisis, and I really, truly wish the state lawmakers would take that seriously."

Miranda said applications dropped by more than 68%.

"That's why we need our state lawmakers to step in, and if they truly were serious and truly cared about providing targeted property tax relief. This is where they would have started the homestead exemption. It's the one thing that can keep seniors in their homes, and keep their property tax bills to a place where they can afford it," said Miranda.

According to experts, the need for these resources will only grow in the coming years.

"There's no question the senior population is increasing, so these issues are going to be more and more critical as time goes by," said Scheline.

For Bingham Johnson, Pro Seniors assistance was life-changing.

"Thank God that I met Ms. Campbell," said Bingham Johnson. "Because she really helped me."