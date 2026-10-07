Fire destroys rescue truck at Winchester fire station; small town community rallies to support volunteers

WINCHESTER, Ohio — A fire tore through the Winchester fire station Saturday night, destroying a rescue truck and leaving firefighters with no choice but to stand back and watch their own station burn.

The call came in just after 10 p.m. Saturday. For Winchester firefighters, it sounded like any other call — until they heard the address.

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Winchester fire station fire destroys rescue truck, community rallies

"It was kind of disbelief, not really thinking that it was possible that our building was on fire, very sinking feeling. Not knowing what is actually on fire. Is it just a truck? Is it the whole building?" Noah Bunn said.

Fire Chief Travis Baker arrived within minutes. Smoke was pouring from the building. Inside, fire was tearing through a rescue truck parked in its bay. All of the department's gear was inside — and compromised.

"I never thought in a thousand years that I would end up at my own firehouse for a fire. All of our gear was in there. Every ounce of anything we could have used was compromised in the fire, so we more or less had to sit back and watch until somebody else came to do the job. It's a very helpless feeling," Baker said.

The rescue truck is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As the smoke cleared, something else began to spread across this small Adams County community: support. A single Facebook post ignited an outpouring of help from businesses and neighbors alike.

"This has been amazing. I didn't expect one Facebook post to gain so much traction. Almost every business here in town has agreed to do some sort of fundraiser for us. It's beyond humbling," Baker said.

That post prompted businesses to donate proceeds to the department. Wayne Township loaned the department a fire engine. And others are digging into their own pockets to help the volunteers who have spent years answering their calls.

"Very heartwarming, knowing that people pay attention and are out there actually caring about you. In a small town, you get that gratitude; everyone helps their neighbor out feeling," Bunn said.

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