Findlay Market's annual chili festival and cook-off happening this weekend

CINCINNATI — This weekend temperatures are dropping and it'll go back to being a bit chilly — so of course, it's the perfect time for chili.

Enter the annual Findlay Market Chili Fest Weekend, just in time.

The festival runs both Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 11-12. Saturday's main event is the amateur public chili cook-off, featuring 20 contestants who will bring their best chili for judging. The event starts at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Amateur chili connoisseurs are invited to enter their best recipe for a chance to win one of the top three prizes, but there are some rules. Contestants must use at least three ingredients from Findlay Market in the recipe. Contestants must also bring their own crock pot and serving spoon.

Watch below to learn more about the events and what to expect:

Chili Fest, including the chili cookoff, returns to Findlay Market

That event is free to attend for those looking to sample the options, but it's $10 to enter your chili creation.

On Sunday, the ticketed Chili Fest tasting event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy 8 tickets for $20, which gets you 8 samples of chili from merchants serving up their chili recipes. You can also buy a bundle of 18 tickets for $40.

Here's a list of the participating merchants and the chili they'll be serving:



There will also be a Hot Pepper Hideout Scavenger Hunt happening all day. Visitors are challenged to find one of the hidden hot peppers for a chance to win an extra sample ticket.

Also happening Sunday is the second annual Red Hot Rumble hot sauce competition between merchants.

The competition kicks off at 1 p.m. at Jane's where merchants will enter their hot sauce in the hopes of winning a homemade trophy and bragging rights for the year. Sauces will be judged by "local heroes" that were not named on Findlay Market's website.