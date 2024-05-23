'We even had to get bulletproof windows': OTR organization navigating kids through trauma, violence and life

CINCINNATI — An organization in Over-the-Rhine believes it's in a unique position to be part of the solution to curb gun violence.

Wesley Chapel Mission Center is a safe space for kids not just in the summer, but all year long. Unfortunately, the center has also had a front-row seat to gun violence.

Nearly one year ago, a drive-by shooting sent four people to the hospital. Three of them were kids. Summer begins this week for students at Cincinnati Public Schools, and Wesley Chapel Mission Center feels its staff is ready to provide that safe space.

"We just try to be a beacon of light," said Giovani Crawford, the center's program director. "We just try to be that safe haven spot for our kids and just be some safe and positive role models for our kids to look up to and inspire."

Maggie Heil, director of communications and development, said they give kids snacks, do one-on-one tutoring and have different programs for children.

The center's director of operations, Jonathan Garrett, said he understands what the kids need because he was in a very similar program not too long ago.

"My why is really simple: because somebody did it for me when I was a kid," Garrett said. "There were other people around me that, by the grace of God, stepped in and said, 'Hey this is not the direction that you need to go.'"

Unfortunately, the center has seen it's share of gun violence. On May 31, 2023, a drive-by shooting injured four people feet from their doors.

"We even had to get bullet-proof windows, glasses in our area," said Crawford.

December 9, 2023, a gun goes off blocks away from their kids playing in Grant Park.

"It's just kind of one of those things where you have to sit back and think about that fact that they can't really get away from it," Heil said.

These incidents end up being teaching moments about redirecting kids about what's important and why they need to stay focused.

"You have potential you have the chance to be something to make something out of yourself and redirected me before it got too far," Garrett said.

If you'd like to learn more about the work Wesley Chapel Mission Center does, click here.