CPD: 12-year-old shot in Over-the-Rhine

Posted at 9:34 AM, Dec 09, 2023
CINCINNATI — A 12-year-old boy was shot in Over-the-Rhine Friday afternoon, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred near the 100 block of East Clifton at approximately 4:45 p.m.

One victim was located and transported to the Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the CPD said.

No suspect description is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

