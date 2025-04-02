'The core of the work has not changed' | Best Point empowers children through mental health support

CINCINNATI — Two local organizations have united to empower young people through mental health support.

“We are here to serve our kids, and we want to help them reach their best point,” said Caroline Hils, manager of school-based behavioral counseling at Best Point Education & Behavioral Health.

You may know the campus on Madison Road as the Children’s Home of Cincinnati, but today, it’s known as Best Point Education & Behavioral Health.

“We are still serving kids in our community," Hils said.

Children haven’t lived on this campus for years, but the services available are still transforming lives.

“The core of the work has not changed,” Hils said.

About three years ago, the Children’s Home of Cincinnati and St. Aloysius Orphanage formed what is now known as Best Point.

“Mental health has been ingrained in both organizations for over 150 years for both of them, they both have stored history of working with children in our community and strengthening them and their families,” Hils said.

Today, they work with over 13,000 children and families; for some young people, this is their school.

“Whether it’s because of their behavioral needs or learning needs and, we provide a small environment to support them to highlight their strengths to help them grow,” Hils said.

The organization continues to maximize its reach by providing outpatient counseling, care coordination, mental health services, and more.

“We witness some vulnerable and challenging moments, but we’re also their cheerleader as we support them, we advocate for them,” Hils said.