CINCINNATI — As temperatures rise and crowds fill the Banks in Cincinnati, police tape surrounded the area over the weekend.

Saturday night, Cincinnati Police reported that a 22-year-old was shot at the Banks along Freedom Way East, just before 10:30 p.m.

WCPO 9 was able to identify the victim as Andre Harris, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. WCPO 9 spoke with Harris over the phone, who shared his story on what happened.

WCPO 9 News CPD investigating Saturday night's shooting

Residents who frequent the Banks told WPCO 9 that safety is still a major concern, and they are waiting to see improvements.

"I don't think it's more or less, I think it's still been staying neutral," said Reggie Jones. "I say that's a bad thing because it should get better," Jones added.

WCPO 9 asked Jones what he thinks could help improve safety and the experience for people at the Banks.

"More entertainment, more not just food and liquor. I think people get a little bored and want more things to do, so that's probably what caused the chaos sometimes," said Jones.

Hear more of the concerns from residents and customers below:

Regulars at the Banks hope safety can improve, with warm weather and big crowds on the way

Two people were shot and killed at the Banks in the summer of 2024. 16-year-old Jackie Jackson III was shot and killed on June 22nd, 2024, while CPD reported 29-year-old John Blanks III was gunned down on August 16th of the same year.

In January of 2024, WCPO 9 spoke with Cincinnati Police and a Banks business owner about safety and how the CPD is addressing issues like illegal parking, lighting, and increasing patrols to keep the Banks safe.

Sunday evening, another regular at the Banks told WCPO 9 he believed everyone involved at the Banks needs to work together to find safety solutions.

"We got to come together as a group of people, not just as individuals, to oversee. But, everybody to see what we can do," said Michael Holvery.