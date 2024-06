CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting at The Banks on Saturday morning according to the victim's family.

Cincinnati Police had Freedom Way at Marian Spencer Way taped off for an investigation around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

WCPO crews on scene spoke to a woman there who says her son was fatally shot after a disagreement over a bottle of water at the corner store at The Banks.

This is a developing story and WCPO will bring you additional information as it becomes available.