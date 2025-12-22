'Isolation is a huge issue' | Holiday stress contributes to rise in domestic violence calls, advocates say

CINCINNATI — The holiday season brings joy and celebration for many families, but domestic violence advocates warn that this time of year can be especially dangerous for survivors at home with their abusers.

Women Helping Women, a nonprofit that provides resources to domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, reports a significant increase in calls for help before and during the holidays.

The organization operates a domestic violence crisis hotline available 24/7 for those who need support.

"Sometimes, certain festivities or customs that are traditional with holidays and celebrations often escalate violence or abuse, or trigger folks who have not received any support or intervention," Amber Malott said. "We do anticipate our hotline to increase as the holidays come closer."

Malott said that by the end of the third quarter this year, Women Helping Women had already served approximately 16,000 survivors through their hotline. She said she anticipates they will serve around 21,000 different survivors by year's end.

One of the hidden realities during the holiday season is that survivors may feel trapped at home with abusers due to limited access to safe spaces and support systems.

"Isolation is a huge issue," Malott said. "Folks that are experiencing violence, if they're currently in that relationship where that violence is active, they may not be able to attend family events or celebrations, because their abuser may try to keep them isolated from the support systems that they have, so that no one is aware of what's going on with them."

Monica Woody, a domestic violence survivor, shared her experience, hoping to help others in similar situations.

"Don't stay because if you stay, you're going to end up dead. I hope my few words I spoke today, somebody can hear it and get out," Woody said.

Malott said that violence can escalate during the holidays due to factors like alcohol consumption, substance abuse and financial stress.

She told us survivors should seek help when they feel ready and safe to do so, and offered up advice for those close to survivors.

"Someone discloses to you that they have been involved in violence, the first thing that you need to do is listen to them and keep it confidential, believe them," Malott said. "Always support them and ask them what safety and resources would look like for them."

Malott said anyone experiencing abuse can call the Women Helping Women hotline at 513-381-5610.

"We urge anyone who's experiencing abuse to find the appropriate time to call when it's safest for them," Malott said. "I want everyone to be safe."

