Police: Large police presence in West End after shooting

CINCINNATI — There is a large police presence in the West End after a shooting, Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Multiple police units are by Wade Street, which is near Laurel Playground.

It's unclear how many people were shot or what injuries have been sustained.

A WCPO crew said there are multiple people calling out to CPD asking about family members.

#BREAKING: Massive police presence around Laurel Park downtown.

Reports of a shooting in the area.

Multiple people on scene are calling out to police asking about their family members.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/FAvAbBGBVt — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 4, 2023

CPD Chief Teresa Theetge was also seen at the scene.

#UPDATE: I just spotted CPD Police Chief Theetge on scene.

She appeared to be getting a briefing from officers on scene.@WCPO https://t.co/xZ7YHEP6qF — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 4, 2023

Police have not said if they have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.