Police: Large police presence in West End after shooting

Sean Delancey/WCPO
There's a large police presence near West End's Laurel Playground after a shooting Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
Posted at 9:58 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 22:11:42-04

CINCINNATI — There is a large police presence in the West End after a shooting, Cincinnati police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

Multiple police units are by Wade Street, which is near Laurel Playground.

It's unclear how many people were shot or what injuries have been sustained.

A WCPO crew said there are multiple people calling out to CPD asking about family members.

CPD Chief Teresa Theetge was also seen at the scene.

Police have not said if they have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

