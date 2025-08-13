Mental health urgent care now available to all in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio — Almost everyone has been to an urgent care before for a medical problem. However, not many know about mental health urgent cares. We visited one location right in Clermont County.

"I was under 90 pounds, I had my service dog with me, it was 110 degrees outside, I hadn’t eaten in three days, hadn’t slept in four," Peggy Balong said, reflecting on the day she first came to the mental health urgent care run by Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services.

Balong was struggling with her mental health after leaving an unhealthy relationship and moving back home to Clermont County.

"I was dealing with severe depression — manic, I guess you could say," said Balong. "It was more like PTSD and trauma."

The mental health urgent care, located in the GCBHS Amelia office, is the only one in the Cincinnati area available to anyone 18 and older — no matter where they live or their insurance.

Balong said when she walked through the doors, she was met with instant help.

"It’s very similar to a medical urgent care,” said Jen Dorschug, the associate vice president of GCBHS's Behavioral Health Services of Clermont County. "This is for behavioral health issues, so mental health, substance use, if you’re having immediate issues.”

Dorschug said the urgent care was started because local emergency departments (ED) were being flooded with those facing mental health crises.

When patients first come in, they meet with a nurse, counselor and, depending on the situation, a psychiatrist.

"There’s not a specialized behavioral health ED here locally, in our area, in Clermont County. And so now they have options," said Dorschug.

Dorschug said they can spend a lot of time with patients one-on-one and get them the solutions they need. That time led patients like Balong to success.

"I have accomplished so many things beyond fathomable, that I didn’t even think were possible in less than a year," said Balong.

Balong now has stable housing, a career and has been reunited with her children.

The Amelia office mental health urgent care is open 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.