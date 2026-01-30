'It has been a major concern' | KYTC responds to resident concerns over Carroll Cropper Bridge

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Lane closures on the Carroll Cropper Bridge, dating back to Dec. 2024, were top of mind for many who came to our latest "Let's Talk" event in Lawrenceburg.

So, we reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to see if the project was still on track for a late-March 2026 completion, especially given the snowstorm that rolled in last weekend.

Three people we spoke to at our event were all concerned about the constant work on the bridge.

"It has been a major concern for a very long time," said June Hermanek.

Hermanek told us she has had trouble seeing her kids, who live across the river in Kentucky.

"It's terrible," she said. "I have grown children. I'm an old widow, and if anything happens to me, it's very hard for them to get to me."

Linda Koelling had a handful of concerns she wanted to share with us, including increased elder care facilities in Lawrenceburg, but the bridge was top of mind.

"It does take away from getting back and forth to Kentucky," she said.

We called Jake Ryle with KYTC to address some of the concerns you brought to us.

Ryle said crews have completed phase one of the bridge's repairs.

That phase involved repairs on steel structures, expansion joints and floor beams.

Phase two, zone painting, is on track to meet completion by the end of March, according to Ryle.

"I would say we're about 50% done," he said.

Work has continued through the recent heavy snowfall and blistering cold.

"Obviously, on the bridge deck, they've had to worry about the snow and the ice and making sure that it's salted and everything, but a lot of the work is happening underneath, which is fortunate," Ryle said.

Once the zone painting is complete, Ryle said KYTC expects traffic to flow uninterrupted for years on the bridge.

KYTC compiled a timeline of construction, including reasons for delaying completion, on a website dedicated to the Carroll Cropper Bridge.