Maineville homeowners say nearby housing development caused their back yards to flood

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Residents in a Maineville neighborhood believe a nearby housing development has left their backyards underwater — and they want someone to fix it.

Homeowners told me a developer cleared more than 100 acres of wooded land behind their properties on Weeping Willow Lane to build over 100 new homes.

Nearby homeowners said trees and roots that once absorbed rainwater are now gone, and the cleared land sits at a higher elevation than their homes.

When it rains, they told me the water has nowhere to go but downhill.

"They took all the trees out, they dug all the roots out, and that land is elevated above our property," said Vivian Faulkner, a Hamilton Township homeowner. "So now the water has no place to go when it rains, and it flows downhill into our yards."

At least eight backyards were flooded during Wednesday's rainstorms, according to residents living in the area. Water reached one home's patio. The grounds in several yards has become so saturated that it is spongy underfoot.

WATCH: Residents in Maineville share concerns over flooding waters in their backyards.

Faulkner said the flooding has raised concerns beyond just muddy grass.

"We're concerned about our decks and patios. We're concerned about our sump pumps. We're concerned about our foundations," Faulkner said. "Initially, the plan was that they would leave a row of trees back there. But they've stripped it all the way up to the fence line. There's virtually no trees."

Another neighbor told me he believed a retention pond was part of the development plan, but one hasn't been built yet.

I reached out to both the developer, the realtor company and Hamilton Township officials to find out who is responsible for addressing the flooding. I did not get a response by the time this story was published.