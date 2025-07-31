'This is a band-aid' | Goshen schools find temporary solution as housing boom brings enrollment growth

GOSHEN, Ohio — Goshen Local Schools is taking action to address growing enrollment concerns as hundreds of new homes are being built throughout the district.

The school board recently approved the purchase of a former KinderCare facility at 6400 Patricia Boulevard to serve as a new central office, using $625,000 from the sale of another property. This move will free up much-needed space at Marr/Cook Elementary School.

Goshen schools find temporary solution as housing boom brings enrollment growth

"Compared to last year, we're probably right now without withdrawals up about 70 to 80 students ... but again, there's a lot that happens before the school year starts," said Brian Bailey, Goshen Local Schools Superintendent.

After three failed bond issues, district leaders say doing nothing isn't an option as more than 1,200 new homes are coming to the area. For the Pebble Grove development alone, a construction worker says more than 300 homes are currently being built.

"We've been looking at how to prepare for growth since 2019," said Bailey. "Not too often do you have property come up in the township that would suit the needs educationally, but I think when this one came up, our board of education took a hard look. We've been going through a master facility planning process with an architect."

While district leaders acknowledge this isn't a permanent fix, it provides breathing room to develop a long-term solution with community input.

"I'm grateful that we're not back on the ballot right now. This is a band-aid ... this isn't a long-term solution, but I think this gives us a little breathing room for a couple of years to really work with our community to engage them to understand what they want the future of Goshen to be," said Bailey.

Renovations for both sites will cost about $1.3 million. The district plans to close on the property in August.