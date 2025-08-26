'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign helps local students build home libraries

COVINGTON, Ky. — With National Literacy Month approaching, WCPO 9 is partnering with local schools to ensure children across the Tri-State have books to read at home.

The "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic Books, impacts seven local Title 1 schools across the Tri-State by providing diverse books to students who need them most.

"It's the best two weeks of the school year," said Ellen Peach, principal at Glen O. Swing Elementary in Covington. "The kids are super excited; they love to pick their own books."

The campaign addresses a critical need in education. Currently, only 31% of fourth graders in the U.S. read at a proficient level. Other local schools in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky that will benefit from the campaign are Lincoln Heights Elementary School, Oyler School, Lincoln Elementary, John G. Carlisle Elementary School, John P. Parker Elementary and Rothenberg Preparatory Academy.

"They get to pick titles that they like," said Peach. "They get to pick topics that they like, and they're really engaged, and when they can build their own library, it's just super powerful, especially for early literacy."

WATCH: How the campaign helps local students

WCPO 9 partners with local schools for 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

Kaeli Erskine, philanthropic development Manager for the Scripps Howard Fund, said the reality for many children in low-income neighborhoods is stark. "If You Give a Child a Book" allows children to have access to diverse reading materials that represent a myriad of abilities, cultures, beliefs, races and ethnicities.

"We know that in some low-income neighborhoods, there might just be one book for every 300 children living in that neighborhood," said Erskine.

Glen O. Swing Elementary has 400 students who will benefit from the program.

"That's 400 students who get to choose a book. We also have a big Spanish population, so the book fair gives us books in Spanish, so that really builds their home libraries as well," said Peach.

Peach, who started her career as a kindergarten teacher, has seen firsthand how strong early literacy makes a difference in state test scores.

"Getting their books and having the parents read to them is just so crucial, just hearing fluent reading, being exposed to vocabulary, different topics, and genres. It's so powerful in academic achievement," she said.

The campaign runs until Sept. 5, and donations received on Wednesday, Sept. 3 will be matched, doubling the impact.

"Such an easy way to double the impact and really make a difference for the students who need it most," said Erskine.

If you would like to donate, visit https://www.wcpo.com/giveabook.