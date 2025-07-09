Art display at the Lawrenceburg Public Library shows the hope, journey of people in recovery

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — The Dearborn County Jail Chemical Addiction Program (JCAP) brings recovery services to those who find themselves behind bars. Now, some participants have their artworks from the program on display at the Lawrenceburg Public Library.

According to Dearborn County's website, JCAP uses the "Strategies for Self-Improvement and Change" model as its core programming through its outpatient format. Program participants also can join in self-help groups, psycho-education groups, life skill groups and a job readiness program, among others.

"The healing process is very unique for everyone, and so you’re still healing, you’re still recovering, you’re still, you know, growing in your resiliency, so I think finding avenues to do that is really important," said Tisha Linzy, JCAP director of clinical services.

I met with two recent graduates, Daniel Dunn and Ashley Draffen. Both Dunn and Draffen were incarcerated last year and struggled with addiction.

Through the JCAP program, the two said they were able to find hope. Dunn told me he was just able to get his driver's license renewed, while Draffen spoke about the impact on her as a person and a mother of two.

Watch to learn about how art can help those in recovery:

Art inside the Lawrenceburg Public Library shows the hope and journey for people in recovery

“I just want to be the best version of myself, and I’ve never tried to do that before until now,” Draffen said.

The two are some of the creators behind a special art display inside the Lawrenceburg Public Library.

Dunn showed me his artwork. It was a painted image of a phoenix, symbolizing his own rebirth and rising from the ashes of the past.

WCPO 9 News Daniel Dunn's artwork depicting a phoenix rising from the ashes

“I feel like, you know, I'm rising up from those things from the past and I'm becoming this new beautiful thing,” Dunn said.

Dunn told me his battle with addiction has been a struggle for years, but he's been able to start a new chapter since his release.

"In and out of jail, prison, for probably 14 years of my life," Dunn said. "I was really tired of living the way that I was living."

He told me his work is now focused on helping others through his community and church.

Draffen said her struggles with addiction returned after tragedy struck her family, and she eventually found herself in jail.

WCPO 9 News Ashley Draffen's painting depicts her growth while in recovery

But she said she has been able to find growth — a word she painted on a rock as part of the art display — with the help of JCAP.

"I think I wrote growth on a couple of them because I feel like it's the biggest thing that comes out of doing this program,” Draffen said.

The art pieces are now on display at the Lawrenceburg Public Library. There is a special art show taking place on Thursday, July 10 at 11 a.m.

