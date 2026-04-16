'Do I sleep? No.' | New Cincinnati State program pays college students to work for nonprofits

CINCINNATI — Two internships, one full-time job. Working the night shift at a nursing home.

That’s how Sha’Mauriae McIntyre is trying to make her dream of becoming a school social worker a reality. Oh, and college classes.

"I have to pay bills," McIntyre said. “Ask me do I get sleep? No, I don’t.”

Still, she’s smiling. She's leaning against the wall outside WordPlay Cincy, a nonprofit organization that teaches kids how to tell their own stories. A group of those kids is playing basketball next to her.

“Be careful,” McIntyre shouts.

WATCH: Sha’Mauriae McIntyre tells us her story

New college program pays students to work for nonprofits

Here, they just call her Ms. Shay. And she wouldn’t be here without a new program through Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. It helps college students like her — who want experience at nonprofits — get paid for jobs that those organizations can’t typically afford.

“A lot of students don’t think an internship is within their reach,” said Jayne Martin Dressing, an internship and co-op coordinator at Cincinnati State. “(This program) allows access and provides an opportunity where talent and ability determines a person’s opportunity to gain work experience — not their financial background.”

It helps the nonprofits, too.

At WordPlay, there are only two employees. And when I start talking to Executive Director Desirae Hosley about money, she laughs.

“We’re a nonprofit. Nonprofits don’t have money,” Hosley said. “But being able to have that extra set of hands, as well as someone that is able to teach the youth — especially what she knows — is so important.”

McIntyre is 27, and she didn’t go to college after high school. But she's been working with kids since she was 18.

Outside on this sunny day, she colors with chalk.

“Hold on. Hold on," said Jaran, an 11-year-old. "I got something to say."

Keith BieryGolick Students from Chase Elementary play outside WordPlay Cincy, a nonprofit that's partnered with Cincinnati State Technical and Community College on a new program that pays college students for internships that would otherwise be unpaid.

First, Jaran tells me he's the GOAT. Then, he tells me some of the things they used to do at WordPlay were boring. Until McIntyre started.

“We started having fun,” Jaran said. “Y’all should come check it out.”

McIntyre graduates in May and hopes to continue her education at the University of Cincinnati. She tells me she’ll come back to visit.

“I don’t want anybody to ever give up,” McIntyre said.