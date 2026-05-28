Hamilton County Juvenile Court adds new pre-trial requirements for youth this summer

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Juvenile Court and community partners are introducing new pre-trial requirements for youth in the justice system, aiming to reduce crime and expand opportunities as summer begins.

The initiative, called "Summer of Discovery," launches June 1. Starting then, youth facing low-level crimes and misdemeanors will have new pre-trial requirements that include obtaining a library card, signing up at their local rec center, such as a CRC or YMCA and bringing a copy of their last quarter grades to their next court hearing.

The requirements do not apply to children held in detention, bound over or facing a charge involving a gun.

Juvenile Court Administrative Judge Kari Bloom said the goal is to identify and address unmet needs early.

"What it does is it lets us at the court know where this kid is, what has been going on before they got here with us," Bloom said.

Bloom said the initiative is also a direct response to concerns about youth crime rising during the summer months.

"To hear the struggle that families have and hear what they prioritize above education is something that, if you don't see it yourself, you might judge," Bloom said. "But when you truly see with your own eyes the struggle and the obstacles that folks have to overcome to get to a place where education is the number one priority, it changes your entire perspective."

WATCH: Hamilton County launches "Summer of Discovery" for youth in court

Hamilton County juvenile court sets new rules for youth this summer

An estimated 100 to 150 youth would be subject to these orders, many of whom may come from unstable housing situations.

"If a child is arrested for carrying a gun in their pocket, I am not going to say you're excluded from doing better," Bloom said. "Your case is going forward, but you're also going to the library, you're going to the rec center and you're bringing me your grades. Dare I say it's almost more important for those types of kids."

Bloom said the requirement is not meant to be punitive.

"Rec at night is something that all kids look forward to and want to go to," Bloom said. "I'm not ordering them to attend, I'm ordering them to go there and see what resources exist here for me."

The court is working with the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library, Cincinnati Recreation Commission and YMCA of Greater Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, Hamilton County Public Defender's Office and Cincinnati Public Schools are also supporting the effort.

The court says the Summer of Discovery is designed to connect every child to a safe adult in their own neighborhood, identify and address the root issues that brought the child to court, expose children and families to available community resources, integrate the child into their community in a positive way and prevent the child from returning deeper into the court system.

Sam Heller, who is taking over Chief Public Defender Angela Chang's position as youth defense director, said community connection can make a meaningful difference.

"There are far too many of our clients who are in that exact circumstance, but when we can get them involved with the community, get them a mentor, get them some place where they can express their passion and enjoy their hobbies, they really start to shine," Heller said.

Heller said the collaboration could also offer solutions for youth facing more serious offenses, pointing to approaches used in other jurisdictions.

"Jurisdictions outside of the state have really experimented with something called gun court, and it's something that actually in the adult system they are starting to figure out through a program at River City, where you put people through cognitive behavioral therapy, behavioral intervention to really get at the root cause of why someone who's maybe not actually doing anything feels the need to carry a gun," Heller said.

Mitch Morris, founder and president of Save Our Youth Kings and Queens, a group working to keep kids on track, said young people sometimes lack the support needed to point them in the right direction.

"You meet a child who might be suffering a grown man's problem," Morris said. "So it's better to connect them with other resources to help the family as a whole is a wonderful thing."

Morris said he is optimistic about what the new initiative can accomplish.

"I really think we're going to do some nice things this year, I can't think any other way," Morris said.

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