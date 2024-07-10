Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFinding Solutions

Actions

Cincinnati State forgives debt: 'We don’t want a few hundred dollars to be the reason they don’t graduate'

A new program at Cincinnati State uses students to reach out to students who didn't graduate but were close. The idea is that former students will listen to students more than administrators.
stop gap students.jpg
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jul 10, 2024

CINCINNATI — A staff member at Cincinnati State shouts: “Four minutes!”

The text messages are about to go out, and Nozina Eshkobilova looks at her computer. She smiles because her message includes an emoji.

“Are you ready?”

At 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, there is laughter in the old classroom recently converted into an office. Soon, there’s excitement.

“Somebody responded already,” a student says.

This is all part of a new program at the college designed to help former students who were only a semester or two away from graduating but never did.

Almost one in 11 people in Ohio start college but never finish, according to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. Those stats are even worse for community colleges, where almost half of the students who start classes never get a degree or complete a certification.

On Wednesday, Eshkobilova is working to change that. She sends a flurry of messages to try to connect with former students. And within a minute, multiple people respond.

“We don’t ask, ‘Are you coming back?’” Eshkobilova said. “We ask, ‘How was your experience?’”

The idea is simple: People don’t want to talk to college administrators, but they might listen to peers. Cincinnati State piloted a program like this in 2021, and they say it worked. They used it to get a $2.1 million federal grant, allowing them to hire staff and students to work on this project on a larger scale.

Eshkobilova, an international student from Uzbekistan, is happy at the responses she gets — but she knows it’s only the first step.

“The mission is not complete yet,” she said.

stop gap students.jpg
Nozina Eshkobilova is a student at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. She's working at CState Completion, a new program at the college that aims to help students who left come back and finish.

That mission is to connect those students with resources they need to finish — resources they often don’t know about. And with the new grant, resources allow officials to forgive up to $1,000 of student debt.

“You think your story is the craziest, you think you have the most difficult situation,” said Hasti Vaezian, another student worker. “But when you talk to other people, sometimes you’re like wow, people are really going through bad things.”

Vaezian said she’s spoken to former students who told her about deaths in their families, car crashes, medical issues, new houses and lost jobs. People who didn’t know how college works. People who didn’t even know they had an outstanding bill.

Don Pollock helps run this team of students. He graduated from Cincinnati State in his 40s, and his job now is to help returning students navigate their issues.

“I get to swoop in and be the hero,” Pollock said. “Watch them go to class and then cry when they graduate.”

So far, almost half of the former students his team has reached out to have responded. They only started in June, but officials say five students are going to graduate this semester as a result.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” said Pollock.

More Finding Solutions:
Loveland food pantry relocating, expanding to meet increased need New resolution in Ohio working to make college housing more affordable Foundation sets up $1 million match for donations to Cincinnati nonprofit
Watch more Finding Solutions
Bringing students back: Cincinnati State to forgive up to $1,000 in school debt
New legislation aims to help first-generation college students obtain affordable housing
Foundation sets up $1 million match for donations to nonprofit providing home repairs
CPD initiative addresses gun violence progress despite recent shooting
Shuttered Cincinnati church gets revamped into health center
City with no public pools looks to partnerships to solve that issue
Activists walk streets of Cincinnati to address root causes of violence
Derelict parks get hundreds of thousands in funding to re-beautify
'We need to own': City hosts symposium to empower black homebuyers
Cincinnati leaders and community members talk youth violence at WCPO roundtable

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!