WordPlay Cincy encourages creativity, builds community for young people

CINCINNATI — There has been a lot of talk about teens in trouble — lacking direction and feeling unsupported — but one local organization is trying to make a difference.

WordPlay Cincy, a nonprofit that began in 2012 when its founders saw a need, said creativity can be part of the solution — helping young people plug in, find their community and their way.

"Noticing that a lot of kids didn't really have much to do after school, they saw a need in the neighborhood of Northside for young people to be supported in enrichment programming," Executive Director of WordPlay Cincy, Amy Tuttle said.

The organization began as a literacy-based program, offering after-school homework help and tutoring.

"And over time really integrated into a multi-arts storytelling approach to supporting young people, a way to support youth mental health and identity formation, to support young people in discovering how it is that they can make an impact in their communities," Tuttle said.

WordPlay believes finding your place in your community creates purpose, so they offer free classes to students from kindergarten through high school.

"And we also love to serve the gap right after high school," Tuttle said.

Tuttle is also an artist and is working to give back.

"My primary first love is movement, dance," she said. "I'm also a visual artist and a writer."

She said through the visual and performing arts, their students find both identity and acceptance.

"When I can have a meaningful role in community, my level of engagement improves, my sense of positive identity improves, my sense of understanding of my own strengths and assets and what I bring to the table," she said.

Like Tuttle, Richard Polt is also giving back.

Polt is the typewriter guy, but he's also part of a broader community in Cincinnati.

"[Richard] volunteers his services to repair typewriters and get them back out into the community for like a super reasonable price," Tuttle said.

WordPlay is funded by Polt's 'Urban Legend Typewriters,' the largest fund-raising arm of the organization, in addition to grants and donations.

Polt fixes and services the typewriters from his basement and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit WordPlay.

Together, with a team of teaching artists in a variety of specialties — like poetry, theater, and the visual arts — they create spaces to connect.

Brandon Issac is WordPlay’s Program Coordinator.

"Writing has always been a part of my life since I was 9 years old," he said.

Issac found his voice at a young age and said after teaching a class at WordPlay, he decided to sign on full-time. He said helping kids express their feelings is critical in a world that can feel isolating.

"We all need the village, he said. "We all need our people. We all need support, and we all need a space to feel vulnerable."

Issac said that's how you mend the things that are broken and elevate young voices with so much to say.