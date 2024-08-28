As complaints about Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority continue, WCPO looks into renters' options

CINCINNATI — A budget shortfall and complaints about poor living conditions are just a few of the problems Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority faces.

WCPO 9 News took residents' concerns to city council members. While the mayor, Hamilton County Commissioners and Court of Common Pleas are among those that appoint the board that oversees the CMHA, city council has no direct oversight or governing influence.

Still, renters believe city leaders should be doing more. One renter, Charles Boston, told WCPO "to whoever runs these places, they need to tighten up."

"The majority being renters in this city; tenant organizing is one of the key pieces," council member Meeka Owens said. "If people have concerns, they should be using our 311 customer service portal."

Owens also urges renters to learn their rights through the city's Access to Counsel Program and use the Residential Rental Registration & Inspection Registry to make more informed rental choices.

CMHA BUDGET SHORTFALL BACKGROUND

The CMHA is facing a budget deficit as rent continues to rise in the region, according to a press release. This gap could limit the availability of Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8.

To address the 2024 shortfall concerns, CMHA said they will take several steps to mitigate resources that may not be available for the rest of 2024. CMHA said they don't expect terminating families from the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. HUD has also mandated cost-saving measures while continuing to accept referrals for the HCV waitlist. CMHA, as of now, vouchers will only be issued for our special programs and families wishing to transfer units.

CMHA declined our request for an interview on Wednesday and did not respond to residents' specific concerns. Owens said rental issues and reform will be discussed during future council meetings. WCPO will continue advocating for residents and working toward solutions.

