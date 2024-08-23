'I've had people cry on the phone to me' | Budget deficit could limit Section 8 vouchers in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) is facing a budget deficit as rent continues to rise in the region. This gap could limit the availability of Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8.

Officials with CMHA weren't able to interview on Friday, but the possible cutbacks are disheartening to some — particularly Ms. Stallins, who currently lives in the Villages at Roll Hill.

"I haven't heard anything back; no letters no phone calls and it's mothers out here such as myself that's looking forward to that," Stallins said.

Stallins said she's been on CMHA's waitlist for two years now and is even more unsure about her options for leaving a property she says is unsafe and unkempt.

Licensed Ohio realtor Shanel Gentry said since word of the funding gap, renters looking for different options have increased.

"I do know from experience; I get one to five calls a day," Gentry said. "You know I've had people cry on the phone to me and say they're going to be homeless because they couldn't find a place. They lived in properties that are being sold now because it's a seller's market."

So what are your options if you face this situation? Gentry recommends looking beyond CMHA at other alternative subsidized housing programs like the MHAP Excel Program or the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

A spokesperson for CMHA said despite a possible voucher cutback, the organization partners with over 5,000 landlords that provide housing for voucher participants.