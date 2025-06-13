A $3M investment from the state could expand a Cincinnati nonprofit's fight against food insecurity

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati nonprofit La Soupe could receive $3 million from the state in the near future.

As the Ohio House and Senate work through their budget proposal, both have set aside money for the nonprofit.

The nonprofit works to help with food insecurity issues in the area in a unique way. They take food that would otherwise go to waste and have their chefs turn it into healthy meals.

"We're able to make healthy meals that are ready to go for families who need them," said Executive Director Emmy Schroder.

La Soupe could get $3 million from state to expand fight against food insecurity

Schroder said their model helps provide a solution to food insecurity and food waste. She said she believes it's because of that model that lawmakers are looking to add to their funding.

She said the money from the state would mean they could expand, not only locally, but throughout Ohio.

"If we receive the money from the state, a good portion of that will be distributed out to other cities across the state to help support this model," Schroder said.

Schroder said it's a team effort, from the chefs to the volunteers who help package and distribute the meals.

It's a model that everyone at La Soupe said they believe in, including chef Alae Dashti.

"It's something that is very fulfilling to transform a product that is going to a landfill, and bring it to life," Dashti said.

Dashti has been a chef at the nonprofit for two years. He said the job gives him a chance to use his creativity and help feed people who are hungry.

"It's delicious and wholesome and feeds our neighbors and customers in need," Dashti said.

Dashti said he hopes they can soon share their style with more nonprofits across the state.

"Everybody wins," Dashti said. "That's our goal."