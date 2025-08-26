After-school program works to keep Over-the-Rhine kids safe amid rising crime

CINCINNATI — An after-school program in Over-the-Rhine is working to keep kids safe, as data shows crime is up this year in OTR compared with this time in 2024.

The Wesley Chapel Mission serves between 80 to 100 young people each day, but leaders say they want to reach even more kids.

"Within our childrens' lives exist adversaries," said Kevin Corey, executive director of the Wesley Chapel Mission.

The organization drives efforts to combat negative behavior and keep the city's kids safe. About 20% of participants at a recent Finding Solutions community meeting were part of this organization, bringing what they call a "beacon of light for the Over-the-Rhine area."

"We're one of the largest after-school programs not only in Cincinnati, but in the Over-the-Rhine area," Corey said.

Teenage twin brothers Amauri and Amyree Hogan said this has been a safe space for them for the past six years.

"After school, we didn't really have much to do, and nothing really productive goes on," Amauri Hogan said.

The program serves K-12 students, offering academic support, mentoring and on-the-job training.

For Amauri, it's been a needed refuge during difficult times. He said this summer alone, he's lost two people he knows to gun violence.

"I thought about it for a couple of weeks because it could've happened to anyone," Amauri said.

What crime statistics show about OTR crime

The numbers show why programs like this are needed. While reported crime city-wide is up roughly .09%, reported crimes in Over-the-Rhine are up 51.87% compared to this time in 2024.

Compared with this time last year, property crimes in Over-the-Rhine are up just over 51%.

However, violent crimes in OTR are down 2.35% this year so far, compared with this time last year.

The Wesley Chapel Mission hopes that through a consistent presence and constructive programming, it can reach more people.

"Parents miss out that their child is depressed or, like, mentally, not unstable, but mentally not there — maybe because of social media, maybe because of bullying, etc., etc. Maybe parents should be more mindful of that," Amauri said.

The program currently has a one-to-10 adult-to-child ratio but wants to expand.

"While Cincinnati is well-resourced, the people who are serving kids, or who are running these programs. With more funding, we could serve more kids — more funding, more kids," Corey said.