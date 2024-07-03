'A lot of work to be done': CPD initiative addresses gun violence progress despite recent quadruple shooting

CINCINNATI — It's been two days since someone shot four people in Corryville near the University of Cincinnati's campus. Three of the victims are dead.

On Wednesday, community activists, city leaders and police held their biweekly meeting about stopping gun violence.

"I think there's a lot of work to be done and I think it starts with the youth," said Maggie Heil with the Wesley Chapel Mission Center in Over the Rhine.

On Wednesday, WCPO 9 got a look inside of Wesley Chapel's summer youth program. We were there as kids were eating inside during lunchtime, and some teenagers were outside playing basketball.

"We can all get together, have fun, get education," Heil said.

What's new outside of their building is a sign on McMicken Avenue that reads, "stop the violence...I am inspired to live..I have dreams...I have purpose."

"Really the kids came up with a good message behind what we're trying to do," Heil said. "Especially in this area there is a lot of criminal activity and unfortunately violence."

On Wednesday, some crime tape is still visible in Corryville after Monday's fatal shooting on Highland and University avenues.

During the PIVOT meeting, city leaders stressed their work isn't over yet to stop gun violence, but they are making progress.

CPD told WCPO 9 that we had 185 shooting victims at this time last year. This year, there are 174. Eighteen of this year's victims are under 18. Last year, that number was 39.

"The fact that we've been able to see that progress where we are reducing the amount of gun violence involving kids by 50% over last year is really remarkable," said Cincinnati City Councilmember Anna Albi.

At Wednesday's meeting, assistant city manager Virginia Tallent talked about the next steps in the fight against gun violence. Tallent said the city's lawsuit with the state of Ohio over gun regulation is on its "last legs."

"The city is really going to escalate, enhance, our lobbying efforts at the state general assembly, and also the U.S. Congress," Tallent said. "We will really develop a plan throughout those lobbying efforts, and it's because frankly we're abandoned, we've been abandoned as a local government by the state and federal government about those issues. We really, really need help."

Community activist Randall Daniels was also at the meeting, and he had questions about affordable and safe housing for low-income families.

"I think that contributes to the gun violence just if you feel like you're not wanted or invisible or disrespected," Daniels said. "I just want to make sure they're in mind as we're doing the redevelopment and so they're not just displaced and looking for shelter."

Albi agreed that it's not just one thing contributing to gun violence.

"We got to engage with the youth and we've got to figure out a way to make it a collaborative effort to stop the gun violence," Heil said.