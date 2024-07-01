Police: 5 shot, 2 dead near University of Cincinnati's campus

CINCINNATI — Five men were shot and at least two are dead in Corryville early Monday morning near the University of Cincinnati's campus, Captain Mark Burns said.

Burns said police heard gunshots near East University Avenue and Highland Avenue at approximately 2:50 a.m.

When police arrived, they found four victims, Burns said.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and another was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, Burns said.

According to Burns, one victim self-transported to a hospital across town, and another individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fifth individual's condition is unknown at this time.

Burns said someone on the scene ran into a house with a weapon and there was a brief standoff. The person was taken into custody but Burns said they are unsure if the individual was the shooter.

University Avenue is closed between Burnet Avenue and Bellevue Avenue.

We are on the scene working to get more information. Check this story for updates.