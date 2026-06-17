CINCINNATI — For Dr. Samuel Vester, watching his daughter pursue a career in medicine was rewarding enough — but getting to work alongside her has been even better.

The longtime cardiac surgeon at UC Health now shares the operating room with his daughter, Dr. Hannah Vester, a surgical resident who is following the same career path.

Hannah is a fourth generation physician. Her great grandfather, grandfather and father all practiced medicine, and all attended the University of Cincinnati.

She began medical school in 2020 and graduated in 2024 before starting a six year surgical residency program at UC.

Watch the two describe what it's been like working with one another:

Father and daughter surgeons share operating room and family legacy

Now two years into her training, she has chosen to specialize in cardiac and thoracic surgery, just like her father.

Hannah said medicine became familiar at a young age.

“Obviously, I grew up with a dad surgeon, so he would take us on rounds when we were little kids, but I just really loved being in the hospital and being in the operating room,” Hannah said.

One of the most memorable moments came when she learned she had matched into UC’s residency program.

“I matched here. He’s not a crier, but there were definitely some tears in his eyes when I got to open my match letter and found out I was staying here,” Hannah said.

Not long after, the two performed their first surgery together as physician and resident. The experience became so meaningful that Samuel decided to delay retirement plans in order to continue working alongside his daughter during her training.

“Also on the flipside is that he had to not retire early," Hannah said. "Instead, he stuck around for a couple extra years to finish out training with me instead of retiring around now as he had planned, which is nice that I get to have him stick around and train not just me, but my co residents as well."

For Samuel, the opportunity has become one of the most meaningful parts of a decades long career.

“If any parent has the opportunity to work alongside one of their children, grasp that by the horns. It’s really the highlight of my career,” Samuel said.

As Father’s Day approaches, the father and daughter plan to spend time together outside the hospital. Neither is scheduled to be on call this weekend.

For both, the experience represents more than a family tradition; it's a chance to share a profession they love while continuing a legacy that has spanned generations.