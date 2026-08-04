Cincinnati Public Schools board votes to rescind earned income tax levy

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted to rescind an earned income tax levy from the November ballot at a meeting Monday night.

The board voted 6-1 in favor of rescinding the levy, with only board member Kendra Mapp voting not to remove the levy.

Last week, the board voted 5-2 to place the 0.75% earned income tax levy on the November ballot, saying the proposal would provide a more sustainable revenue source as the district grapples with rising costs and declining state support. But just days after it was approved, the district said the board would likely vote on rescinding the levy.

The tax would have applied to residents who live within the district, and district leaders say a failed levy would mean deeper cuts for the third straight year. Board President Brandon Craig said the district has reached a point where budget cuts are no longer sustainable without new funding.

"We are now at a point where that's not really an option, and we saw that this year with some of the positions that were directly facing students. Next year's cuts would be worse if we did not pass a levy," Craig said.

When asked if the motion to vote on rescinding the tax came as a result of the response from the community, Craig said, "The topic was added to the agenda at the request of a board member, as is allowed under board policy."

"We know that there's a big movement around the idea of ending property tax, but we also know that ending property tax doesn't just affect schools; it affects municipal properties, it affects police and fire," Craig said. "We knew there were concerns with property tax, and we knew that this is a new era with regards to earned income for school districts, and we've seen some school districts have some success, but not many."