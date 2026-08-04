Southbound lanes of I-75 shut down near Franklin in Warren County for 5-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Warren County for a crash involving five vehicles, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash is just south of SR-73, near Franklin. The highway is shut down at SR-73, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Troopers did not say whether anyone was injured, or how serious the crash may be.

ODOT

The crash has backed traffic up past Austin Blvd. Drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.