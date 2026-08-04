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Southbound lanes of I-75 shut down near Franklin in Warren County for 5-vehicle crash

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ODOT
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FRANKLIN, Ohio — The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Warren County for a crash involving five vehicles, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash is just south of SR-73, near Franklin. The highway is shut down at SR-73, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Troopers did not say whether anyone was injured, or how serious the crash may be.

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The crash has backed traffic up past Austin Blvd. Drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

WCPO 9 Headlines

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