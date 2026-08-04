CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted Monday night to rescind an earned income tax levy from the November ballot and replace it with a property tax levy. Parents, however, say their concerns go beyond the type of tax being proposed; they want transparency, accountability, and a clear plan for how levy money will be spent.

Terana Boyd said she was caught off guard by the board's decision to move forward.

"I was definitely surprised that it got passed," Boyd told WCPO. Just because all the board was not on the same level, in agreement. I'm very concerned about that."

WATCH: parents share their concerns about CPS' tax levy and the process

Parents seek transparency, spending plan as Cincinnati Public Schools board adds property tax levy to ballot

The back and forth over levies has added to the confusion for many families. Christian Davis, leader of the Cincinnati Parent Empowerment Network , said the community has not had enough of a voice in the process.

"The voices that need to be heard and included currently aren't being heard and included," Davis said.

CPS parent Ashley Harp-Dillion said stability and unity from the board is what parents are looking for .

"When we're dealing with an institution as important as education, as a parent, we want to see stability, right," Harp-Dillion said. "We want to see focus."

While parents say they understand the district needs money, they have yet to see a clear plan for how it will be spent.

"The solution is creating a plan for the money because we don't really know a lot about what the levy in the past kind of covered," Harp-Dillion said.

Boyd echoed that concern.

"For an administration to continue to ask for money and were not seeing positive results that concerning too, as well," Boyd said.

Boyd said she sympathizes with the difficulty of the board's position, but said accountability must come first.

"I can't imagine just having to sit up there and make these hard decisions," Boyd said. "Don't get me wrong, and I'm not definitely trying to throw our school board under the bus. But what I am asking is, if we're asking for more money, then we need to first be very transparent, be accountable of the funding that we do have now, make us and help us understand where it's going."

Harp-Dillion said regardless of the type of levy, working- and middle-class families will bear the burden, and what parents need most is a pathway forward.

"The reality is that we need the money," said Harp-Dillion. "I don't think picking one or the other. And honestly, if we're talking about income tax, we're talking about the weight of that falling on the middle class and the working class, and then we're talking about property tax."

"That same class is the one that's kind of going to fall and have the brunt of that responsibility. The solution is to give us a pathway and a plan so that we can buy into that," Harp-Dillion said.

Parents are now urging the community to get involved ahead of the November election. This comes after the board voted Monday night to remove an earned income tax levy from the ballot and replace it with a property tax levy.

"We have to show up," Boyd said. "And if you're not showing up, and if you're not having your voice heard... then of course these decisions are going to continue to be made like this.”

To get involved with parents groups you can find more information from We Excel Cincy and the Cincinnati Parent Empowerment Network.