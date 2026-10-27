Police: 11-year-old child found dead during welfare check in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A child was found dead Friday during a wellness check in Blue Ash, the Blue Ash Police Department said.

Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Belleview Avenue for a wellness check on Friday, Oct. 23, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

During the wellness check, officers found an 11-year-old dead in the home, and a woman was also transported to the hospital.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office was called in to determine the cause of the child's death, but they have not released that at this time.

Police also did not say what injuries or what condition the woman was in.

