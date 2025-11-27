Cincinnati siblings still searching for answers after their sister's unsolved murder on Thanksgiving 2017

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving, for many, is a day spent celebrating family. But for two Cincinnati siblings, it’s a somber reminder of the tragic loss of their sister.

Like most families, Rita Miller and Ron Mosley spent their Thanksgiving in 2017 having dinner with their sister, Dina Mosley.

Just hours later, Dina was shot and killed in Roselawn.

“It was like a disbelief thing that we just couldn’t believe it was her,” Miller said.

Dina’s killer was never found.

Eight years later, her siblings are still searching for answers.

Hear what each sibling said they remember from that tragic night in the video below:

Siblings search for answers 8 years after sister was killed on Thanksgiving

“Right now, for me, I’m still kind of speechless about it,” Mosley said.

Both siblings said that Dina had no enemies. Miller said her sister was a people person who loved her family.

“I had a brother who was sick, and Dina took care of him,” Miller said. “He had dementia.”

Miller said Dina was even planning on returning to school and traveling.

“She didn’t get a chance to do that, but she had plans,” Miller said.

Dina is buried in Springdale at Oak Hill Cemetery next to her mother, Virginia.

“She was always coming up here to visit my mother,” Mosley said. “Now she’s buried right next to my mother. How sad is that?”

On a day spent by most people celebrating family, the two siblings spend it grieving the death of their sister.

“It’s not the same,” Miller said. “It’s just so devastating for us now.”

Despite going eight years with limited answers, Miller and Mosley haven’t given up hope.

They’re pleading for anyone who knows information that can help solve Dina’s case to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040. You can remain anonymous.

“Just do the right thing,” Miller said. “That’s the only thing that we would ask. Cause she deserves that.”