'Excited for the journey ahead' | Cincinnati's 11th archbishop officially installed

CINCINNATI — For the first time in 15 years, there's officially a new archbishop in Cincinnati.

Archbishop Robert Casey was officially installed as the city's 11th archbishop Thursday at St. Peter in Chains.

"Now, I found myself humbled and grateful once again," Casey said during Thursday's mass.

His predecessor, former Archbishop Dennis Schnurr, retired in February following health concerns. Schnurr was named Coadjutor Archbishop of Cincinnati on Oct. 17, 2008. He became Archbishop of Cincinnati on Dec. 21, 2009.

Casey expressed his excitement for the new opportunity during Thursday's mass.

"I find myself encouraged on this day," Casey said. "Excited for the journey ahead."

Watch more from Thursday's Mass of Installation in the video below:

Cincinnati's 11th archbishop officially installed

WCPO 9 requested an interview with Casey two weeks ago, but our request was declined.

We were able to speak to the archbishop during an event in February in which Casey invited the church to listen and have a relationship with each other. He talked about wanting to build bridges and relationships as an archbishop with the community.

"It's not looking at the street but looking at the crosswalk and how do we build those relationships so that again we can partner in creating a better family of God," said Casey.

We asked Casey about his position on a few issues, including embracing Pope Francis's message about being more inclusive for the poor and LGBTQ community.

"All we have to do is look within our own families and we see that we are a very diverse family of God and what needs to happen, I hope, is the ability to build bridges," said Casey.

We also asked him what he would say to Catholics who've left the church in hopes of bringing them back.

"There's moments where we have to say we're sorry, there's moments where we have to say let's have an honest conversation because I think you misunderstood something, so that's one group who have distanced themselves from the church," said Casey.

He also responded with what he feels he needs to do to better protect children in light of the clergy abuse scandal that came out in the early 2000s.

"We can never kind of rest on the accomplishments that we have made as church which are many because our church has come very far in its work with safeguarding and creating safe environments, but we cannot rest kind of on the past 30 years we have to continue to be diligent and aware and continue to form and train our people properly," said Casey.

At Thursday's mass, WCPO spoke to Father William Verbryke, director of the Cincinnati Jesuit Community.

"I think, in our case, it will be good to have someone from the outside coming in, a different perspective," Verbryke said.

Verbryke said he believes Casey will make big strides in his new role.

"Any time there's a new archbishop or leader in anything, it's an opportunity," said Verbryke.