Cincinnati archbishop announces retirement, Pope Francis appoints new archbishop

CINCINNATI — Pope Francis announced on Wednesday that he has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, according to a news release.

With the announcement, Pope Francis also appointed Schnurr's successor. He named Most Reverend Robert Casey, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Chicago as the new archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Archbishop-designate Casey has been a priest for more than 30 years, having been ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1994. He was ordained as a bishop in 2018.

“It is with gratitude and humility that I accept Pope Francis’ invitation to serve the present generation of faithful in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati," Archbishop-designate Casey said in a news release. "I am profoundly grateful to Archbishop Schnurr for his kindness to me upon receiving the news of my appointment."

Archbishop Schnurr has served as the tenth archbishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati since 2009. He was previously Bishop of Duluth from 2001 to 2008. He was ordained as a priest of his home diocese of Sioux City in 1974.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati these past 15 years. Now, on behalf of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, it is a great joy to welcome Archbishop-designate Robert Casey to his new home,” Archbishop Schnurr said in a news release. “Archbishop-designate Casey is highly regarded by the people and priests he serves, and I am pleased such a good man will be shepherding the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati."

Archbishop Schurr said he intends to remain in Cincinnati after his retirement and help the new archbishop. Archbishop-designate Casey will become the eleventh archbishop of Cincinnati at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains.

Additional information regarding the installation liturgy has not been provided.