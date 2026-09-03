Ethically Crafted opens in O'Bryanville after 10,000 Villages moves to online-only model

O'BRYANVILLE, Ohio. — The store in O'Bryanville known as 10,000 Villages has a new name: Ethically Crafted. The rebrand came after the national 10,000 Villages organization decided to move to an online-only model, prompting local leaders to keep the brick-and-mortar location open and rooted in the community.

Desiree Johnson, CEO of Ethically Crafted, said the mission has not changed.

WCPO Ethically Crafted

"Just the name changed everything inside is still exactly the same from the artisans we support to the people that volunteer and work here it's all the same. The national organization 10,000 Villages decided to move online only and so we wanted to stay here in the community and that just meant that we had to pick a new name," Johnson said.

The store carries handcrafted items from India, Nepal, Africa and other regions. Seventy-five percent of purchases support women artisans.

Board member Jodi Bockenstette, who also shops at the store regularly, said the value goes beyond the products themselves.

WCPO Jen shopping with Jodi

"I love the towels. I love baskets. They really amazing. Everything is represented in my home and it's my favorite place to shop. It's actually my daughter's favorite too. We always say your purchase makes a difference so it is really going back to the artist. The artisans have set the price and they're getting a fair wage and because you've cut out the middleman you're getting a beautiful high-quality handmade item for a very reasonable Price," Bockenstette said.

With the holidays ahead, Ethically Crafted offers a local option for finding unique, handmade gifts. I visited the store and made a purchase too, as I'm wearing a dress and necklace I purchased there — both pieces made by artisans in India.

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