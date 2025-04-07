Emergency responders report fuel spill in Butler, Ky. amid severe flooding

BUTLER, Ky. — Multiple emergency agencies responded to a spill of diesel fuel and used motor oil into the Willow Creek outside of Butler, Ky. late Sunday night.

The spill happened on State Road 177, just past Northern Elementary School and Lock Road on approach to the bridge into town.

Pendleton County EMA Public Information Officer Rob Braun said a deputy chief on scene described the incident as a “large” spill.

Information on how the spill happened and the exact scale of it was not immediately available. There is a trucking company located in the vicinity.

The same portion of road where crews responded was already submerged underwater and closed to vehicle traffic. The Licking River crested at 38.5 feet overnight Sunday after severe flooding.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO KY-177 coming into Butler around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 6. Crews responded to the area for a fuel leak later in the evening.

Kentucky’s Emergency Operations Center has been alerted, and the response teams are preparing for efforts in the morning, Braun said. Local teams determined there was no action they were able to take safely overnight.

This is a developing story. WCPO will update this story when more information becomes available.

Andrew Rowan | WCPO 9 Route 177 cut off due to high water in Butler, Ky.

